Report: Taliban killed minorities, fueling Afghans’ fears

Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. The Taliban celebrated Afghanistan’s Independence Day on Thursday by declaring they beat the United States, but challenges to their rule ranging from running a country severely short on cash and bureaucrats to potentially facing an armed opposition began to emerge. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) – Amnesty International says Taliban fighters recently tortured and killed members of an ethnic minority in Afghanistan, fueling fears that they will again impose a brutal rule.

The report comes even as the Taliban urged imams to push a message of unity at the first gathering for Friday prayers since the capital was seized. Terrified that the new de facto rulers would commit such abuses, thousands have raced to Kabul’s airport. Others have taken to the streets to protest the takeover, and Taliban fighters have violently suppressed those demonstrations.

The Taliban have sought to project moderation and have pledged to restore security and forgive those who fought them in the 20 years since a U.S.-led invasion. But many Afghans are skeptical.

