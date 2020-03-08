Report from Ethiopia expected this week in Boeing Max crash

FILE – In this March 11, 2019, file photo, rescuers work at the scene of an Ethiopian Airlines flight crash outside of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Ethiopian Airlines’ former chief engineer Yonas Yeshanew, who is seeking asylum in the U.S., says in a whistleblower complaint filed with regulators that the carrier went into maintenance records on a Boeing 737 Max jet after it crashed this year, a breach he contends was part of a pattern of corruption that included routinely signing off on shoddy repairs. (AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene, File)

When air safety investigators release an interim report on the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max sometime before Tuesday, they are likely to place the blame on the jet’s automated flight control system as well as on the pilots and their training. But it’s unclear yet which side will bear the brunt. Experts are waiting to see if a transcript of the cockpit voice recorder is released, saying it will be used to train pilots across the globe on what to do when a software glitch causes an in-flight emergency. The transcript may not come until the final report, expected later this year.

