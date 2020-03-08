Report from Ethiopia expected this week in Boeing Max crash

(AP) –
When air safety investigators release an interim report on the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max sometime before Tuesday, they are likely to place the blame on the jet’s automated flight control system as well as on the pilots and their training. But it’s unclear yet which side will bear the brunt. Experts are waiting to see if a transcript of the cockpit voice recorder is released, saying it will be used to train pilots across the globe on what to do when a software glitch causes an in-flight emergency. The transcript may not come until the final report, expected later this year.
