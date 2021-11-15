Remembrance Sunday terrorist attack has terror threat in England on severe

International

LIVERPOOL, UK (WKRG) — The UK government has put the terror threat level to severe due to the taxi cab bombing in Liverpool on Remembrance Sunday, Nov 14.

One person is dead and believed to be the passenger of the taxi after it pulled up in front of a maternity hospital in Liverpool.

The Prime Minister praised emergency responders several hours after the incident was under control.

On Monday, Nov 15 the taxi driver David Perry was being praised for his heroic actions. Perry locked the cab doors before the bomber detonated the explosive device.

