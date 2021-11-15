Remembrance Sunday terrorist attack has terror threat in England on severe

LIVERPOOL, UK (WKRG) — The UK government has put the terror threat level to severe due to the taxi cab bombing in Liverpool on Remembrance Sunday, Nov 14.

One person is dead and believed to be the passenger of the taxi after it pulled up in front of a maternity hospital in Liverpool.

The Prime Minister praised emergency responders several hours after the incident was under control.

My thoughts are with all those affected by the awful incident in Liverpool today.



I want to thank the emergency services for their quick response and professionalism, and the police for their ongoing work on the investigation. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 14, 2021

On Monday, Nov 15 the taxi driver David Perry was being praised for his heroic actions. Perry locked the cab doors before the bomber detonated the explosive device.