KYIV, Ukraine (NewsNation Now) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences they have never seen.”

He said the attack was needed to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine — a claim the U.S. had predicted he would falsely make to justify an invasion.

In a televised address, Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia’s demand to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO and offer Moscow security guarantees. He said Russia’s goal was not to occupy Ukraine.

U.S. President Joe Biden denounced the “unprovoked and unjustified” attack on Ukraine and said the world will “hold Russia accountable.”

As Putin spoke, big explosions were heard around Kyiv, Kharkiv and other areas of Ukraine.

The outlook for Ukraine is bleak. Russian military said it has targeted Ukrainian air bases and other military assets. Reports from U.S. officials indicated troops were strategically moving in to cut Ukrainian forces off from Kyiv and take control of its airport, while troops moved in from Belarus, Crimea and Russia.

In the early-morning hours of Thursday in Ukraine, smoke could be seen rising from the capital. Russia has launched attacks in 10 Ukrainian regions, primarily in the east and south of the country, Ukraine’s state emergency service stated. Residents in Kyiv and other cities were ordered to bomb shelters.

Associated Press journalists in the cities of Odesa and Kharkiv were hearing explosions.

The above graphic shows the build up of Russian troops along the Ukrainian border.

Retired Lt. Gen. Richard Newton said the Ukrainian forces are “not a match” for the Russia army.

“Very soon, if not already, the attack is beginning.” Newton said on a special edition of NewsNation Prime on Wednesday night. “I don’t have any confirmation of that. But again, all positions are in place to make that happen.”

Newton predicted Ukraine could fall to the Russian military in about four days, and thought Russia could have air superiority in the country within a matter of hours.

Andrij Dobriansky, communications director for the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America, said sanctions, and threats thereof, were unlikely to work against Putin.

“Action is what’s needed and unfortunately, the world decided to act at the very last minute,” Dobriansky said on NewsNation prime. He then called Putin a “war criminal” for his invasion of Ukraine.

U.S. Rep. Mark Green (R-Tenn), told NewsNation’s Leland Vittert: “This is a full-scale invasion of a sovereign nation.”

“This is a strategic attack, a targeted attack. But it is a full-scale war,” Green said Wednesday night. “This is an invasion of the entire country of Ukraine.”

The consequences of the conflict and resulting sanctions levied on Russia could reverberate throughout the world, affecting energy supplies in Europe, jolting global financial markets and threatening the post-Cold War balance on the continent.

Asian stock markets have plunged and oil prices surged soon after Putin announced his move on Ukraine. Market benchmarks in Tokyo and Seoul fell 2 percent and Hong Kong and Sydney lost more than 3 percent Thursday. Oil prices jumped nearly $3 per barrel on unease about possible disruption of Russian supplies.

Earlier, Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index fell 1.8 percent to an eight-month low after the Kremlin said rebels in eastern Ukraine asked for military assistance.

Putin announced the military operation after the Kremlin said rebels in eastern Ukraine asked Russia for military assistance to help fend off Ukrainian “aggression.” The announcement immediately fueled fears that Moscow was offering up a pretext for war, just as the West had warned.

A short time later, the Ukrainian president rejected Moscow’s claims that his country poses a threat to Russia and said a Russian invasion would cost tens of thousands of lives.

“The people of Ukraine and the government of Ukraine want peace,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an emotional overnight address, speaking in Russian in a direct appeal to Russian citizens. “But if we come under attack, if we face an attempt to take away our country, our freedom, our lives and lives of our children, we will defend ourselves. When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs.”

Zelenskyy said he asked to arrange a call with Putin late Wednesday, but the Kremlin did not respond.

In an apparent reference to Putin’s move to authorize the deployment of the Russian military to “maintain peace” in eastern Ukraine, Zelensky warned that “this step could mark the start of a big war on the European continent.”

“Any provocation, any spark could trigger a blaze that will destroy everything,” he said.

He challenged the Russian propaganda claims, saying that “you are told that this blaze will bring freedom to the people of Ukraine, but the Ukrainian people are free.”

The United Nations Security Council quickly scheduled an emergency meeting Wednesday night at Ukraine’s request. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called the separatists’ request “a further escalation of the security situation.”

