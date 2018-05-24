North Korea demolishes what it says is nuclear test site

FILE – In this Sept. 3, 2017, file image distributed by the North Korean government, North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un holds a meeting of the ruling party’s presidium. A study by Chinese geologists shows the mountain above North Korea’s main nuclear test site has collapsed under the stress of the explosions, rendering it unsafe […]

North Korea has carried out what it says is the demolition of its nuclear test site in the presence of foreign journalists.



The demolition happened Thursday at the site deep in the mountains of the North’s sparsely populated northeast.



The planned closing was previously announced by leader Kim Jong Un ahead of his planned summit with U.S. President Donald Trump next month.



The North’s decision to close the site has generally been seen as a welcome gesture by Kim to set a positive tone ahead of the summit. Even so, it is not an irreversible move and would need to be followed by many more significant measures to meet Trump’s demands for denuclearization.



The North did not invite international inspectors to the ceremony, which limits its value as a concession.

