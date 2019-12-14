North Korea conducts another test at long-range rocket site

by: Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – North Korea says it successfully performed another “crucial test” at its long-range rocket launch site that will further strengthen its “reliable strategic nuclear deterrent.” The announcement on Saturday comes as North Korea continues to pressure the Trump administration over an end-of-year deadline set by leader Kim Jong Un to salvage faltering nuclear negotiations. North Korea’s Academy of Defense Science did not specify what was tested on Friday. Just days earlier, the North said it conducted a “very important test” at the site, prompting speculation that it involved a new engine for either a space launch vehicle or an intercontinental ballistic missile.

