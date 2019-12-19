New toilet design could stop long bathroom breaks at work

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A new startup in the United Kingdom is changing how much time employees spend on the toilet at work.
Backed by the British Toilet Association (BTA), the “Standard Toilet” is designed to cause strain on the user’s legs if they spend more than five minutes on it. This is achieved by the downward slope of the toilet.
According to the BTA’s website, an average of £4 billion per on extended employee breaks. “Standard Toilet” believes that an estimated £4.8 billion could be saved just by dipping the seat down between eight and 13 degrees.
The startup also believes that adding a slight dip to the seat could also have some health benefits. You can find more about them on their website here.
What do you think about the “Standard Toilet?” Is this a step too far for employers to crack down on time spent, or are you looking forward to it? Let me know on Twitter: @NickErebia.
