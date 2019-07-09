Mobile sailor serves in Arabian Sea

ARABIAN SEA (WKRG) — The Navy Office of Community Outreach shared this image of Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman David Lau, from Mobile as he plays the guitar during a church service held in the forecastle of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72).

The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. With Abraham Lincoln as the flagship, deployed strike group assets include staffs, ships and aircraft of Carrier Strike Group 12 (CSG 12), Destroyer Squadron 2 (DESRON 2), USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) and Carrier Air Wing 7 (CVW 7).