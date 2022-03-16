JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the Mississippi Senate unanimously adopted a Senate Concurrent Resolution (SCR) that condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann, SCR 563 also stated that Mississippi should sever ties with Russia, including prohibiting the distribution/storage of alcohol from Russia and investing in Russian assets through the retirement system.

“Every morning we see more and more horrors occurring in Ukraine at the hands of Russia’s leadership,” Hosemann said. “This resolution sends a clear message to the Ukrainian people who are fighting for their lives: Mississippi supports you, you are in our prayers, and we will not associate with Russia or its murderous dictator.”

The resolution also includes:

Banning the investment in Russian businesses through the Mississippi Development Authority or other publicly financed economic development projects

Banning the use of Russian vendors for any services or goods for public entities

If the resolution is approved by the House of Representatives, a copy would be sent to the President of the United States and the Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States.

As the invasion of Ukraine stretches into a third week, Russian forces have escalated their bombardment of Kyiv. More than 3 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded February 24, according to the International Organization for Migration.