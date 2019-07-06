Meghan and Harry release photo of baby Archie following christening

(CNN) — Saturday, the world got its first clear look at the newest royal at his christening.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the baby son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, was christened in Windsor at a private ceremony exactly two months after he was born on May 5.

Archie is seventh in line to the throne.

Those in attendance at his christening included close family Prince William, Prince Charles and Markle’s mother Doria Ragland.

The queen had a separate event to attend.

Harry and Meghan have faced criticism for keeping Archie out of the spotlight especially after citizens learned that taxpayers in the UK paid about $3 million for their home renovation.

The christening was held at a private chapel in Windsor Castle, the same place Prince Harry was christened in 1984 and where the couple wed in May 2018.