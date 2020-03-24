Koalas rescued from Australian brush fires released back into wild

International

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Some of Australia’s furry friends are returning home.

Science for Wildlife announces they’ve released the first koalas who were rescued from the Blue Mountains bushfires.

Members of the group say the four adult koalas and the baby joey appeared to be happy to get back to their old stomping grounds,

Other rescued koalas are also expected to be returned.

More than 2.5 million acres were scorched during the Australian fires last summer.

The fires claimed 10,000 koalas, which is about a third of their population.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories