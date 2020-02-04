Kenyan president says former president Daniel arap Moi has died

Skip to content
WKRG News 5
Mobile
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Mobile County
Baldwin County
Northwest Florida
State / Regional
National
International
Crime
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Washington-DC
Viral News
Newsfeed Now
Traffic
NAS Pensacola Shooting
Black History Month
Mardi Gras
Top Stories
New restaurant opening at OWA
Alabama man to be Trump’s guest of honor during State of the Union address
MPD: Person died from natural causes at home on First Avenue
Gulf Winds Federal Credit Union robbed in Pensacola
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Radar Center
Extended Forecast
Weather Education
Color The Weather
WKRG Weather Cameras
Tides and Marine
Pensacola International Airport Travelcast Live Camera
Hurricane – Tropics
Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Kobe Bryant
Sports Overtime
Friday Night Football Fever
Player of the Week
Play of the Week
Pep Rally of the Week
Fan Cam
College Football
SEC Football
Professional
Japan 2020
Geaux Black and Gold
The Big Game
Top Stories
Spring Hill College adding eSports program
Top Stories
Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio retiring after 13 seasons
Click seeks quick success with Astros after replacing Luhnow
Bourdais and rookie Kellett complete Foyt’s IndyCar lineup
Signing day: Undecided blue chips, finish strong, best class
Special Reports
Digital Extra
Coronavirus
News 5 Investigates
Surviving Breast Cancer
Women’s Health
Haunted History
Holiday Scams
Border Report Tour
Taking a Toll
Riales’ Restaurant Report Card
Community
Golden Apple
Smiles Behind The Shield
Community Calendar
5 Things You Need To Know
Fix This House
What’s Working
Drexel on the Road
The Doctor Is In
Cooking with John
Faith Time
Pet of the Week
Fraud Fighters
Gary Finch Outdoors
Biker Dad
Mark Your Calendar
Gulf Coast CW
Thank you for your nominations for our Remarkable Women contest!
The Mel Robbins Show
Right This Minute
Dish Nation
Top Stories
Tuesday is National Thank a Mail Carrier Day
Top Stories
Santa Rosa Island Authority hosts Spring Break safety meeting
Top Stories
Nominate your child’s Alabama school for $100k fitness center
Escambia County superintendent presents teacher of the year with flowers
Daphne Trojans’ dance team places first at UDA Worlds Competition
UPDATE: Foley leaders meet with OWA to discuss minor league ballpark
Watch Now
Video Center
Watch Live: WKRG Newscasts
Watch Live: Event Coverage
Watch Now: CBS Shows
More
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Kenyan president says former president Daniel arap Moi has died
International
Posted:
Feb 3, 2020 / 09:58 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 3, 2020 / 09:58 PM CST
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan president says former president Daniel arap Moi has died.
Latest Videos
Spring Hill College adding eSports program
200 dogs rescued from filthy Mississippi home
RV City survives for 2020 Mardi Gras Season
Alabama Gov. Ivey delivering 2020 State of the State Address tonight
Memorial Service set for the “Sea Lord of Mobile,” Captain Hal Pierce
Crime Alert: MPD looking for serial robber, four victims in two weeks
More Video
Trending Stories
New, deadly drug called “gray death” found in Louisiana; officials say just touching it could kill you
Florida troopers find narcotics in bag labeled ‘Bag Full of Drugs’
200 dogs rescued from filthy Mississippi home
City council paves way for passenger rail service to return to Mobile
Extended Forecast