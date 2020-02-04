Kenyan president says former president Daniel arap Moi has died

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan (AP) — Turkmenistan's president allocated $1.5 billion to build a new city as the government cuts social spending and the country's economy is weakened by low global energy prices.

President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov said in a decree the money would go towards paying for “foreign-made equipment and materials needed for construction," Turkmenistan's state-run media reported Tuesday.