DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Iran’s foreign minister says his country is not ruling out negotiating with the United States even after the American drone strike that killed a top Iranian general. Mohammed Javad Zarif says he would “never rule out the possibility that people will change their approach and recognize the realities.” He spoke with Germany’s Der Spiegel magazine in an interview released Saturday. There’s been growing tension between Washington and Tehran since in 2018. That’s when President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the nuclear deal with Iran and reimposed tough sanctions. Trump says he wants to renegotiate the accord, which provided Iran economic relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.
- Iranian FM: Tehran still willing to negotiate with US
