Iranian FM: Tehran still willing to negotiate with US

The Iranian flag waves outside of the UN building that hosts the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, office inside in Vienna, Austria, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. President Donald Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran is at a crossroads. His administration is trying to decide whether to risk stoking international tensions even more by ending one of the last remaining components of the 2015 nuclear deal. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Iran’s foreign minister says his country is not ruling out negotiating with the United States even after the American drone strike that killed a top Iranian general. Mohammed Javad Zarif says he would “never rule out the possibility that people will change their approach and recognize the realities.” He spoke with Germany’s Der Spiegel magazine in an interview released Saturday. There’s been growing tension between Washington and Tehran since in 2018. That’s when President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the nuclear deal with Iran and reimposed tough sanctions. Trump says he wants to renegotiate the accord, which provided Iran economic relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.

