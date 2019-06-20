Iran shoots down U.S. drone

(CNN) — Iran’s military has shot down a U.S. drone in the Middle East.

It happened across the Gulf of Oman from where two commercial tankers were attacked last week.

A U.S. official says the drone was operating in international air space over the the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s state-run media reports it was flying over the country’s territory.

The incident comes after the Trump administration decided Monday to deploy 1,000 additional troops to the Middle East.

That’s believed to be at least partially in response to the tanker attacks, which the U.S. says were carried out by Iran.

Iranian officials deny any invovlment.

The country’s military leader reportedly said Iran does not want a conflict, but is “completely and totally ready and prepared for war.”