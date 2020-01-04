Iran general steps out of Soleimani’s shadow to lead proxies

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) – A new Iranian general is stepping out of the shadows to lead the country’s elite Quds Force after the U.S. killed its previous head, Qassem Soleimani. Esmail Ghaani is now responsible for Tehran’s proxies across the Mideast as the Islamic Republic threatens the U.S. with “harsh revenge” for killing Soleimani. While much still remains unknown about the 62-year-old Ghaani, Western sanctions suggest he’s long been in a position of power in the organization. Likely one of the new leader’s first duties will be to oversee whatever retaliation Iran intends to seek for the U.S. airstrike early Friday that killed his longtime friend Soleimani.

