Hurricane Pamela makes landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast

Skip to content
WKRG News 5
Mobile
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Mobile County
Baldwin County
Northwest Florida
State / Regional
National
Crime
Coronavirus
Washington-DC
International
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Viral News
Newsfeed Now
Good News
WKRG Live Traffic Blog
Top Stories
The Latest: Hungary reports 5-month high in new daily cases
Republicans report record fundraising for House campaigns
Norway officials: Bow-and-arrow attack appears act of terror
What’s the latest advice on the type of mask I should wear?
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Current Conditions
Mobile, AL & Pensacola, FL Weather Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Weather Education
WKRG Weather Cameras
Tides and Marine
Pensacola International Airport Travelcast Live Camera
Science Corner
Rainfall Stats
Sports
Local Sports
Sports Overtime
Friday Night Football Fever
Play of the Week
Player of the Week
Fan Cam
Mascot of the Week
College Football
NFL
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Dodgers-Giants in NLDS winner-take-all Game 5
Top Stories
US pairs skater Calalang cleared of drug violation
Irving: Refusal to get vaccinated about ‘what’s best for me’
Mercury even WNBA Finals with 91-86 overtime win over Sky
Ovechkin scores twice, Capitals beat Rangers 5-1 in opener
Special Reports
Coronavirus
Driven
Honoring Hammerin’ Hank
News 5 Investigates
Sally: The Road to Recovery
Community
Serving Those Who Serve
5th Annual Ace of Hearts Poker Run: Register today!
Hispanic Heritage Month
All In Patriotic Pledge
A Minute with Drexel
Ask Danny
Best Reviews
Community Calendar
Contests
Cherish’s Creature Corner
Cooking with John
The Doctor Is In
Drexel on the Road
Faith Time
Fix This House
Golden Apple
Growing the Gulf Coast
Pet of the Week
Smiles Behind The Shield
What’s Working
Take 5
Gulf Coast CW
Meet the Gulf Coast CW Star: Theo Williams
Where To Watch The Gulf Coast CW
Gulf Coast CW TV Schedule
Contests
Things to Do on the Gulf Coast
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Drew Barrymore Show
Top Stories
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman Season Premieres Tonight
Video
Top Stories
Sink Your Teeth In Is Back for Black Restaurant Week With Buffalo Rock and Pepsi
Gallery
Top Stories
CW Spotlight | Yvette Monreal
Video
The first Latin Fest dances into downtown Mobile tonight!
5 Things to do This Weekend: October 8-10
Video
Make Sure You Don’t Miss The Season Finales of Riverdale and In The Dark
Watch Now
Video Center
Watch Live: WKRG Newscasts
WATCH: WKRG Now Stream
Watch Live: Event Coverage
Watch Now: CBS Shows
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
More
Contact Us
Gulf Coast CW TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal information
Search
Search
Search
Hurricane Pamela makes landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast
International
Posted:
Oct 13, 2021 / 08:32 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 13, 2021 / 08:32 AM CDT
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Pamela makes landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast.
Latest Videos
Woman says gun was pulled on her during road rage incident in Mobile
Video
‘It is not getting better’: Pensacola’s Lakeview Center sees more people seeking help for opioid addiction
Video
Man and dog who saved his life by biting off toe die months apart
Video
Masks ‘highly encouraged’ at Fairhope Film Festival Nov. 11-14
Video
Mobile’s new police chief discusses plans to combat crime in the city
Video
Ambush attacks against law enforcement officers increase
Video
More Video
Trending Stories
Man and dog who saved his life by biting off toe die months apart
Video
Sting operation nets 19 arrests by Mobile Police Department
Video
Woman says gun was pulled on her during road rage incident in Mobile
Video
‘I hate Alabama’: Nashville native’s new song makes waves
Former office manager sentenced to 27 months for embezzling from two Mobile medical practices