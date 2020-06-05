MOBILE, Ala (WKRG, CNN) — Mexico was hit already by Tropical Storm Cristobal, now downgraded to a Tropical Depression, receiving more than 30 inches of rain.
As of right now, Orange Beach has yellow and purple flags out signaling a medium surf-hazard, plus jellyfish.
Cristobal is expected to make its way to our area sometime Sunday evening.
The video is from the inside of Cristobal in Mexico taken by a Hurricane Hunter aircraft.
LATEST STORIES:
- Hurricane Hunter Journey into Tropical Storm Cristobal
- Officer comforts little girl at protest
- JCSD: Escatawpa man shot, hospitalized Wednesday night
- Gulf Shores fireworks canceled, city explains how this will help on an already-busy holiday weekend
- Mother arrested after missing Texas boy’s body found in dumpster