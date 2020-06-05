Hurricane Hunter Journey into Tropical Storm Cristobal

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG, CNN) — Mexico was hit already by Tropical Storm Cristobal, now downgraded to a Tropical Depression, receiving more than 30 inches of rain.

As of right now, Orange Beach has yellow and purple flags out signaling a medium surf-hazard, plus jellyfish.

Cristobal is expected to make its way to our area sometime Sunday evening.

The video is from the inside of Cristobal in Mexico taken by a Hurricane Hunter aircraft.

