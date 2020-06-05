Hurricane Hunter Journey into Tropical Storm Cristobal

International

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG, CNN) — Mexico was hit already by Tropical Storm Cristobal, now downgraded to a Tropical Depression, receiving more than 30 inches of rain.

As of right now,  Orange Beach has yellow and purple flags out signaling a medium surf-hazard, plus jellyfish.

Cristobal is expected to make its way to our area sometime Sunday evening.

The video is from the inside of Cristobal in Mexico taken by a Hurricane Hunter aircraft.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories