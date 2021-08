MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- As the latest wave of COVID-19 hits Mobile, ambulance services are seeing difficult times as hospitals are packed with patients and struggling with staffing.

With hospitals overwhelmed, emergency responders are seeing the effects. There are too many calls coming in, and that leads to long wait times getting patients from the ambulance to medical care. Mobile Fire-Rescue and Newman's Ambulance service have multiple instances where they've run out of ambulances to respond to emergency calls.