MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As the world marked one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, officials with a Gulf Coast-based charity continue their work to help as many war refugees as they can. The mission to keep kids out of harm’s way in Eastern Europe has been a calling for Dr. Joe Savage and his group Roads of Hope.

“To sit here a year from now and think a war is still going on, still under the same threat, still doing the same work, it’s phenomenal,” said Savage who traveled to Mobile to speak with me Sunday morning. Despite how much more difficult and dangerous the work has become the basic mission remains the same, get in, help people, and love them.

“We’ve gone from working in two countries to five countries, thousands of meals, provisions, toiletries,” said Savage. We last checked in during Orthodox Christmas. Savage and volunteer JD Drinkard were among those bringing Christmas cheer to orphans.

“It’s being able to see the big picture with all the small things that have happened over the years that God had been putting into place to be in the position that we were to help immediately when they needed help,” said Drinkard. He also adopted two children from Ukraine through charity years before the invasion. Because their work long preceded this war they say that helped them be one of the first western aid groups to help Ukrainian refugees.

“We already had our system in place, a network in place because we were already working there,” said Savage.