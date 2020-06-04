German man arrested, connected to cold case kidnapping involving Madeleine McCann

LONDON (AP) – The family of a British girl who disappeared 13 years ago while on holiday in Portugal is hoping for closure in the case following the revelation that a German man in prison has now been identified as a key suspect in the case. U.K. and German authorities haven’t named the suspect but have said he is 43 and was in and around the Praia da Luz resort area on the Algarve coast at the time Madeleine McCann, who was 3 at the time, disappeared on May 3, 2007. Family spokesman Clarence Mitchell says that while many suspects have come to light in the past, he couldn’t “recall the police being so specific about an individual.’’

