NORTH JAKARTA, Indonesia (Storyful) — At least 13 people were killed and dozens were injured when a fire broke out at the state-owned Pertamina Plumpang fuel storage depot in North Jakarta, Indonesia, on Friday evening, March 3, according to officials.

The Jakarta Provincial Fire Management and Rescue Service said the fire began at 8:11 pm, spread to residential areas, and was brought under control by fire crews at 10:37 pm.

This footage, shot about a mile (1.5 km) south of the facility, shows large flames and plumes of smoke rising from the site.

Fifty-two fire units, or 260 personnel, were dispatched to tackle the blaze, the fire service said.

Earlier official reports said 17 people had died and 50 were injured. However, local media later reported that the number of fatalities had been revised down to 13, with three children included among the dead.