Dutch police officer stabbed in face after curfew check

De Waag on Nieuwmarkt Square, historically the eastern gateway to the city, is deserted during curfew in the center of Amsterdam, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. The Netherlands entered its toughest phase of anti-coronavirus restrictions to date, imposing a nationwide night-time curfew from 9 p.m. until 4:30 a.m. in a bid to control the COVID-19 infection rate. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) – Dutch police say an officer in the northern Dutch city of Groningen was stabbed in the face when he attempted to check why two young men were outside during the national coronavirus curfew.

Police say in a tweet that the officer was taken to a hospital with a serious facial injury after the stabbing Wednesday night. The two young men fled on foot after the stabbing. Police launched a hunt for them and have appealed for witnesses. The 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Dutch curfew sparked rioting when it was introduced late in January but has been largely adhered to throughout the country since then. The curfew is in effect until the end of this month.

