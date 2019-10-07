Dog survives in the rubble for weeks after Hurricane Dorian strikes the Bahamas

(WPTV/CNN) – A dog was found buried alive under a pile of air conditioners in the Bahamas one month after Hurricane Dorian devastated the area.

Someone was using infrared heat-seeking technology on a drone and found the dog by happenstance.

Big Dog Ranch’s search and rescue team located the dog in Marsh Harbour.

Lauree Simmons, the president of Big Dog Ranch, said they’re naming the dog “Miracle” because it’s a miracle he is still alive.

Miracle arrived at Big Dog Ranch Rescue on Friday afternoon.

“Underneath an AC unit, he was trapped since the storm. And he is just totally emaciated. He’s been there since the storm because he is emaciated; nothing but a bag of bones. And still waggin’ his tail. I want everybody to know the crisis for the Bahamas is not over,” Simmons said.

It’s the rescue team’s 12th mission since Dorian ravaged parts of the Bahamas in September. They also brought 1,200 pounds of food for people and animals.

The rescue says they’ve now rescued and evacuated 138 dogs.

If you want to help or adopt a dog, visit BDRR.org.

