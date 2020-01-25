Death toll stands at 22 in Turkish earthquake; 1,000 hurt

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) – Officials say the death toll from a strong earthquake that rocked eastern Turkey has climbed to 22, with more than 1,000 people injured. Speaking near the epicenter of the quake on Saturday, the interior minister said 39 people have been rescued from the rubble of collapsed buildings, including a woman recovered 14 hours after the main tremor. Rescue workers are continuing to search for people buried under the rubble of collapsed buildings in Elazig province and neighboring Malatya, the health minister said earlier. The quake hit Friday shortly before 9 p.m.

