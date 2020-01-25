Chinese provinces ban cars, close schools as deadly virus spreads

Pedestrians wear protective masks as they walk through a shopping district in Tokyo Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Japan’s government said Thursday a man treated for pneumonia after returning from China has tested positive for the new coronavirus identified as a possible cause of an outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

BEIJING (AP) – The virus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan is banning most vehicles from downtown, and Hong Kong is closing schools for two weeks as authorities try to stem the spread of an illness that has infected more than 1,200 people and killed 41. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam declared an emergency Saturday and said flights and trains from Wuhan would be blocked. The outbreak began in the city in central China and has spread around the country and overseas. The number of confirmed cases in China has jumped to more than 1,200. Australia and Malaysia reported their first cases Saturday and Japan confirmed its third.

