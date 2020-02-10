China reports rise in Coronavirus cases, death toll rises

LONDON (AP) - Sony and Amazon are the latest companies to pull out of a major European technology show over virus fears. Sony said Monday it’s scrapping its appearance at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, later this month.

Instead, the company will launch its latest devices through its YouTube channel on Feb. 24, the first day of the show. Amazon said it's withdrawing over continued concerns about the coronavirus. Ericsson, LG and Nvidia have also pulled out.