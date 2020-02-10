China reports rise in Coronavirus cases, death toll rises

BEIJING (AP) – China is reporting a rise in new virus cases, denting optimism that disease control measures which isolated major cities might be working. Japan is reporting dozens of new cases aboard a quarantined cruise ship. The mainland death toll has risen by 97 to 908. The operator of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, quarantined near Tokyo, says health officials found 66 new cases on board in addition to 70 found earlier. Organizers of the Hong Kong Arts Festival, due to start this week, are canceling all of its more than 120 performances.
LATEST STORIES:
- Man hunts down alleged hit-and-run driver after wife killed
- Sony, Amazon drop out of major European tech show over virus
- Unsettled Weather Most of the Work-Week
- Solar Orbiter blasts off to capture 1st look at sun’s poles
- Memorial service Monday for “Sea Lord of Mobile” Hal Pierce