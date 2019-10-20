1  of  2
Breaking News
Tornado Warning issued for Sarasota Co. SEARCH FOR ‘CUPCAKE’: New video, police searching for suspect, community search this Sunday

Chick-fil-A’s first UK location set to close days after opening

International

by: Tribune Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

BERKSHIRE, England – Shortly after Chick-fil-A opened its first restaurant in the UK, the location is set to close amid pressure from gay rights groups over past donations to anti-LGBTQ groups.

Amid calls for boycott, shopping center The Oracle decided eight days after Chick-fil-A opened that “the right thing to do” was to let the restaurant’s six-month trial lease expire, The BBC reports.

The family-owned business, based in Atlanta, has been the criticized in the past for helping fund groups that condemn homosexuality. Think Progress reports that Chick-fil-A donated $1.8 million to “discriminatory groups” in 2017.

The company’s CEO, Dan T. Cathy, also made comments in 2012 about gay marriage that ignited a backlash online.

Chick-fil-A addressed protests over donations, saying in a March statement that the Chick-fil-A Foundation’s giving “helps with economic mobility of young people by focusing on homelessness and poverty, education, and community revitalization, and is done with no political or social agenda.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG News APP for iOSDownload the WKRG News APP for Android

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOSDownload the WKRG Weather APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories