TORONTO (AP) — Canadian police say at least 10 people are dead after a shooting rampage across Nova Scotia.
A Canadian police officer is amongst those killed after a shooting rampage in Nova Scotia. Brian Sauvé, President of National Police Federation union, confirmed the death on Sunday.
The suspect in the active shooter investigation was arrested Sunday at a gas station in Nova Scotia after the shooting rampage left “multiple victims,” police said.
Identified by police, 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman was arrested by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police at the Enfield, Nova Scotia, gas station, northwest of downtown Halifax.
