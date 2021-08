LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) - What used to be a small town off of Interstate 10 in Baldwin County is now a booming hotspot for new industries and growth.

“The town has grown by 127% and we think that’s the largest in the county. Our old numbers were 1632 and our new numbers are 3710. That’s 3710 new residents in Loxley since the 2010 census,” said Loxley Mayor Richard Teal.