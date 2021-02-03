BIKER DAD: Police say motorcyclist on caught on camera at blistering speeds, busted during fuel stop

ADELAIDE, Australia (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — On meth and going almost 125 miles per hour, police say a motorcyclist in Australia was out of control and danger to everyone on the road. South Australia Police posted about the blistering-speed, drug-fueled ride on their Facebook page. “There is absolutely no excuse for driving at these speeds,” said Superintendent Guy Buckley, Officer in Charge of Northern District.

A police helicopter spotted the bike hauling down the North South Motorway and started following. When the bike stopped at a fuel station, ground units swarmed in. It was all caught on the police helicopter’s camera.

According to the post, “patrols apprehended him and checks revealed the Suzuki motorcycle was displaying unassigned and altered plates. The 39-year-old from Angle Vale was drug tested and returned an alleged positive test to methamphetamine. He has been charged with illegal use, speed dangerous, unlicensed, resist arrest and display unassigned plates and may also face drug driving charges pending forensic analysis of the drug sample.” Police believe the motorcycle was stolen.

The same unit tracked car drivers doing blistering speeds as well, “police will continue to target those irresponsible and dangerous drivers who not only put themselves at risk but also the lives of other road users…police will continue to focus on apprehending and prosecuting those who choose to put the public in danger,” said Buckley

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

