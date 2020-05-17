Benjamin Netanyahu Israel’s Prime Minister for the fifth time

ISRAEL (CNN) — Benjamin Netanyahu has been sworn in as Israel’s Prime Minister for the fifth time. Just moments before the ceremony his Coalition Government won a vote of confidence in Parliament by 73 votes to 46.

Benny Gantz, his partner in the Coalition, was sworn in as Alternate Prime Minister. Grantz will be replacing Netanyahu as Prime Minister next year in November.

Along with Gantz and Netanyahu, 37 other ministers are in the process of being sworn-in. This will be the largest government Israel has ever seen in all of Israel history.

