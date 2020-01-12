Australian government drops carrots, sweet potatoes to feed wildlife impacted by bushfires

NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia (WJW) — The government in New South Wales, Australia is using helicopters and airplanes to feed hungry wildlife impacted by the bushfires.

According to Daily Mail, more than 2,200 kilograms of carrots and sweet potatoes were dropped to feed colonies of brush-tailed rock wallabies who have been stranded by the fires.

Park service employees are calling the effort “Operation Rock Wallaby” and have dropped the food in several national parks.

Environment Minister Matt Kean told Daily Mail wallabies tend to survive fires but are then left stranded because the fire destroys natural vegetation in the area.

The Australian government also plans to try to control the predator population in the area while the wallabies’ habit regenerates.

To date, at least 27 people have died in the bushfires, which have scorched more than 8.4 million acres of land. The World Wildlife Foundation has estimated that approximately 1.25 billion animals were killed directly or indirectly by the fires.

