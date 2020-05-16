Australian beaches starting to open

International

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia (CNN) — This weekend it is reported that some of Australia’s most popular beaches are beginning to reopen as restrictions begin to ease up.

New South Wales, Bondi, Bronte, and Tamarama beaches will open but only be limited to 500 people at a time.

To keep people as safe as possible, officials designated specific areas for swimming, surfing, and other beach activities.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Trending Stories