NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia (CNN) — This weekend it is reported that some of Australia’s most popular beaches are beginning to reopen as restrictions begin to ease up.
New South Wales, Bondi, Bronte, and Tamarama beaches will open but only be limited to 500 people at a time.
To keep people as safe as possible, officials designated specific areas for swimming, surfing, and other beach activities.
LATEST STORIES
- Tracking the disturbance in the Atlantic, Likely to form into Subtropical or Tropical Storm Sunday
- Lovely Saturday Afternoon
- Australian beaches starting to open
- Shots fired at Prichard Police
- Swimmer found after five hours