BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) -- Citing the county's troubling COVID-19 numbers, Baldwin County Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler announced in a Thursday evening news release that the system's mask mandate was extended for two weeks pst Labor Day.

"It is my greatest hope we will be able to remove the mask requirement by September 21st," wrote Tyler. "I do not like masks. I do not like wearing them. I do not like them on our children. I do not like what this virus is doing to our employees, our students, your families, and our communities."