Africa deaths above 1,000, including Nigerian chief of staff

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) – The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Africa now has more than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19. Meanwhile, Nigeria says the president’s chief of staff has died from the coronavirus. A total of 52 of the continent’s 54 countries have reported the virus, with the overall number of cases more than 19,800. The World Health Organization has noted a 51% increase in cases in Africa and a 60% jump in deaths in the past week. But the WHO chief warned that because of a shortage of testing “it’s likely the real numbers are higher than reported.”

