MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- The Mobile County Sheriff's Office confirmed a man's body was found at an unoccupied house on Lott Road Thursday morning. The MCSO told WKRG News 5 they believe the body is related to a criminal case more than a year old.

The body was discovered while the Sheriff's Office searched the property. It was the third time in the 'last few weeks' the Sheriff's Office had been on the property with a search warrant and the first time they found human remains, according to the MCSO.