75 years later celebrating VJ Day

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — 75 years ago, on August 15, 1945, the fighting of World War II in the Pacific came to an end. This day will not mark the official end of World War II. The documents of unconditional surrender will not be signed by Japan until September 2, 1945. This day however marks Victory Japan Day, also known as VJ Day. When the ally powers received word of unconditional surrender from Japan.

Today marks the 75th anniversary of the end of the war that changed the world forever. Today celebrations all around the world took place to remember those that served and fell during the war in the Pacific.

Below is a video of an original News broadcast of news of VJ Day that would have played in the theaters before a film started:

Countries around the world remembered VJ Day with remembrance services.

At this time there is no information on when or how the United States will remember such a big moment in US History, but when information is available WKRG News 5 will be the first to let you know.

Below you can watch the full unedited remembrance ceremonies from England, Japan, and Australia.

