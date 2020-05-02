5.5 magnitude earthquake hits Ponce, Puerto Rico

PONCE, Puerto Rico (CNN) — A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Puerto Rico Saturday morning. Although the earthquake was off the land there is no tsunami advisory in effect.
The mayor of Ponce, PR stated the city is checking on residences and assessing the damage.
There is no word of injuries or deaths at this time.
