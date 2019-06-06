Infirmary Health in Daphne, AL Latest Videos OWA opens ‘Mystic Mansion’ ride West Virginia police officers receive new bulletproof vests from 11-year-old boy Baby cut from mother’s womb dies weeks later Honda builds lawn mower that goes from 0 to 100 in just over 6 seconds Tennessee veteran reunited with long lost love after 75 years Florida Governor Ron DeSantis expected to sign bill banning ‘sanctuary cities’ More Video More Local News Mobile County Baldwin County Northwest Florida Man shot during robbery in Mobile Mobile man killed in crash on McFarland Road VIDEO: Alligator stops traffic on causeway Speed could cost a life in the blink of an eye UPDATE: Cause of fire determined at Knollwood Apartments Motorcycle helmet laws and what do they mean for The Gulf Coast? Man wanted for questioning in sex assault Second woman in connection to Mobile kidnapping case turns herself in Fashion Meets Fundraising for Relay for Life Body found inside Mobile apartment, police investigating More Mobile County Plane makes emergency landing on CR 32 in Fairhope Former ALEA Director Spencer Collier arrested in Daphne OWA opens ‘Mystic Mansion’ ride Baldwin County fugitive captured in Fairhope Concrete safe room approved for Daphne Public Works ALDOT expects Highway 181 widening by fall Man flown to hospital after being pulled from Gulf Suspects go on joyride in stolen beach wheelchair in Gulf Shores Loxley Police and the FBI arrest bank robbery suspect in Silverhill ALDI, developers remain vague as questions rise about future of Fairhope store More Baldwin County Man hit by truck in downtown Pensacola talks to News 5 Pensacola City Council approves YMCA land swap for more soccer fields Motorcycle helmet laws and what do they mean for The Gulf Coast? DeSantis to sign ‘Sanctuary Cities’ bill Toddler’s death in Niceville believed to be ‘tragic accident’ Motorcyclist in critical condition after 3-car accident Hit and run involving pedestrian in Pensacola caught on camera CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bear roams Navarre neighborhood Debate continues over who to name Pensacola Bay bridge after Large manatee greets swimmers off Pensacola Beach More Northwest Florida Infirmary Health in Daphne, ALView our Webcams from around the Area:Battleship USS AlabamaDowntown PensacolaInfirmary Health on Dauphin St. Mobile, ALMobile Maritime Museum EastMobile Maritime Museum WestOrange Beach, ALWKRG Broadcast Drive Station