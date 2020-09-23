VIDEO: Damage to Sunroc Cay Marina in Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane Sally battered so many parts of Baldwin County – Sanroc Cay Marina in Orange Beach was no exception.
Video shows Hurricane Sally ripped up docks, sank boats, and caused all kinds of damage. Workers were out Tuesday in that area cleaning debris.
