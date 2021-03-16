Six months later: Hurricane Sally family continues to struggle with damages

March 16th marks six months since Hurricane Sally devastated the Gulf Coast. Many are still trying to pick up the pieces from the damages.

It’s been hard for many victims after many insurance agencies haven’t lived up to the promises they’ve made.

Doug and Wendy Underhill say even after six months nothing has been done for them.

“We have half the square footage we had. We lost 3 of our 4 bedrooms… 2 of our 4 bathrooms family room, utility room and that’s what we lost,” Wendy tells WKRG News 5.

Losing almost everything they are struggling till this day.

“We have our son who was 17 at the time of the storm, who has now turned 18 and has been staying in the RV that we own,” says Wendy. “When he leaves he will be spending his last time with us not sleeping under the same roof.”

The Underhill’s are still finding pieces of their life scattered around their property and say they have over $450,000 worth of damages that haven’t been replaced.

“It makes you sad all over again to see things like Boy Scout uniforms and medals and trophies and just a couple of weeks ago I found one of my son’s pinewood derby cars from Cub Scouts,” says Wendy.

They tell WKRG News 5 they have not gotten a penny from their insurance company.

They’ve made numerous calls, filed multiple claims, and have received almost no communication from them and now have turned to an attorney.

Doug Underhill says, “Simply to stop communicating not only is that wrong but it’s so disrespectful and unethical. You can say no and explain why it’s a no but you can’t just stop picking up the telephone.”

The Underhill’s fought through Hurricane Ivan, the 2014 flood, and know the risk when it comes to living in Florida. Telling WKRG they have never experienced this type of lack of communication.

“We are going to fight for what’s right,” says Doug. “I don’t want one dollar beyond what’s right. I don’t want any special treatments different from someone down the street. I absolutely just want them to say what they are going to do and do what they said.”

WKRG News 5 reached out to their insurance company for a statement and have still not gotten a comment.