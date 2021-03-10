Seminole couple living in trailer in yard awaiting Hurricane Sally rebuild

SEMINOLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Howard and Donna Harper live along the Styx River, which saw historic flooding during Hurricane Sally.

“Went into the house in a boat and when we saw everything we had floating, we knew we were in trouble then,” Howard told WKRG News 5 in September.

Looking at their Donovan Landing home, it looks like a house. Windows. Doors. Still Standing. Piles of unsalvageable items are no longer in the front yard. But the Harper’s can’t live there anymore.

Insurance deemed their home “uninhabitable.” Not only do they have to rebuild, said Harper, but they also have to raise their house 10-11 feet.

It’s a long line, waiting for FEMA. So they don’t know when they’ll be able to officially get started. So their new home is an RV in their backyard. And while their four walls are smaller, they’re grateful to still have a roof over their heads to call their own.