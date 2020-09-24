Sands will stay closed until October 2 in Baldwin County

Hurricane Sally

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s going to take a little longer before you can relax on an Alabama beach.

Officials in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach say the sands won’t reopen until Oct. 2. Rather than this Saturday as originally planned.

Some beaches were badly eroded when the storm made landfall in Gulf Shores last week.

Others are still being cleaned, and debris is still being removed from neighbors and roads away from the beachfront.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories