Sands will stay closed until October 2 in Baldwin County

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s going to take a little longer before you can relax on an Alabama beach.

Officials in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach say the sands won’t reopen until Oct. 2. Rather than this Saturday as originally planned.

Some beaches were badly eroded when the storm made landfall in Gulf Shores last week.

Others are still being cleaned, and debris is still being removed from neighbors and roads away from the beachfront.

