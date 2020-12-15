BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s hard to believe we’re still talking about Hurricane Sally cleanup the week before Christmas, but that’s the reality for many residents in Baldwin County.

Piles of debris can still be found in many rural areas. Lillian, Elberta, Josephine, Fish River and Silverhill are just a few of the communities still living with the debris. Baldwin County Solid Waste Director Terri Graham says crews are making progress, though.

Over 3.5 million cubic yards of debris has already been cleared from the county, but there’s still more work to be done.

The county areas are divided into three phases, one of which is already completed.

We’re currently in the second phase through January 31st. After January there will be a final phase to collect debris, but an exact ending date hasn’t been announced yet. Crews will work to determine how much debris is still left in Baldwin County before selecting the final date.

LATEST STORIES: