President Trump declares major disaster in Florida following Sally

“I’m pleased to announce that FEMA has approved our request for a major disaster declaration for Hurricane Sally. This declaration adds all categories of public assistance for Escambia County, providing critical federal support for the long-term rebuilding efforts of this area following the severe damage and flooding that Sally left in its wake. Northwest Floridians are resilient, and we will continue to work with our local and federal partners to ensure a full recovery from Hurricane Sally.” Gov. DeSantis

Per a press release from his office:

The declaration includes public assistance for all categories in Escambia County and public assistance Category B (emergency protective measures) for Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Walton and Washington counties. The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) remains in close contact with FEMA to help additional counties receive the declaration for full public assistance.

FDEM is continuing to conduct damage assessments in the 12 counties that did not receive all categories of Public Assistance. The Division is also conducting damage assessments at individual residences and businesses and will continue to work with FEMA to apply for Individual Assistance.

Yesterday, Governor DeSantis activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan program through the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity to support small businesses impacted by Hurricane Sally. More information can be found here.

For more information on Hurricane Sally and available resources, visit https://www.floridadisaster.org/info.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRG) UNEDITED PRESS RELEASE:

Yesterday, President Donald J. Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Florida and ordered Federal aid to supplement State, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Sally beginning on September 14, 2020, and continuing.

Federal funding is available to State, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by Hurricane Sally in Escambia County.

Federal funding is also available to State, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures in the counties of Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Walton, and Washington.

Finally, Federal funding is available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Pete Gaynor, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named Jeffrey L. Coleman as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Damage assessments are continuing in other areas, and more areas and additional forms of assistance may be designated after the assessments are fully completed.

