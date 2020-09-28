Only on News 5: The backstory behind the ‘Battle Wagon,’ the large boat that washed up along 161 during Hurricane Sally

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Resting up against the guardrail along 161 and Cotton Bayou, just feet away from passing cars, the “Battle Wagon” boat quickly became a spectacle in the wake of Hurricane Sally. An iconic image of what the storm did to South Baldwin County.

The owner, Roger Latham, is from Mississippi. To him, the boat means family.

“Lots of memories of my children, my four children,” he said. They even have matching Battle Wagon shirts.

The boat traveled about a mile from Zeke’s Marina where it was docked, to the other side of Cotton Bayou. And, to Latham’s surprise — it’s still in pretty good shape.

“The Lord just laid it down real softly, so I believe he answered my prayer,” he said.

With all hands on deck over the weekend, they were able to get the Battle Wagon back out on the water.

“My ol’ Battle Wagon, she’ll live to fish another day,” Latham said.

