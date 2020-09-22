Murphy Panthers collecting Sally Relief supplies at game Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG-TV)– If you are in Mobile and want to help those affected by Hurricane Sally, the Murphy Panther tailgaters are collecting relief supplies at the Panthers’ football game versus McGill-Toolen Catholic High School Friday night.

Donations of water, non-perishable food items, tarps, rope, tools, or baby supplies are suggested. You can drop off supplies at Mcgill-Toolen’s stadium, The Lip, on Michael Boulevard.

