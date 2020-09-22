MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG-TV)– If you are in Mobile and want to help those affected by Hurricane Sally, the Murphy Panther tailgaters are collecting relief supplies at the Panthers’ football game versus McGill-Toolen Catholic High School Friday night.
Donations of water, non-perishable food items, tarps, rope, tools, or baby supplies are suggested. You can drop off supplies at Mcgill-Toolen’s stadium, The Lip, on Michael Boulevard.
LATEST STORIES:
- President Trump sets date to announce SCOTUS pick as GOP locks in votes needed to confirm nominee
- “42 years worth of furniture in the front yard,” families along Styx River experience debilitating flood damage
- Murphy Panthers collecting Sally Relief supplies at game Friday
- Clouds lingering tonight, Better chance of storms in the days ahead
- Body found near where kayaker was last seen in Escambia County, Florida