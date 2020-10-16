Mobile Registration Intake Centers closed, FEMA help still available

Release from FEMA
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – FEMA disaster recovery specialists remain available to Alabama residents in Baldwin, Escambia and Mobile counties who have Hurricane Sally-related damages and may need assistance. The Mobile Registration Intake Centers that allowed homeowners and renters to register for disaster assistance have closed, but residents in the three designated counties may still call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585) for assistance with storm-related issues. The toll-free line is open every day from 6 a.m. to midnight (Central Time). Multilingual operators are available. Help and information is also available at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or on your smartphone via the FEMA app. For example, you can call the Helpline to:
- Register for federal disaster assistance, if you have not yet done so;
- Check the status of your application, if you are already registered;
- Get clarification about a letter from FEMA;
- Update address, phone or bank account numbers;
- Get guidance on filing an appeal on any FEMA decision; and
- Find out about other types of federal disaster assistance available. The deadline for residents of Baldwin, Escambia and Mobile counties to register for FEMA disaster assistance is Nov. 19, 2020. For more information about disaster recovery operations in Alabama, visit https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4563
