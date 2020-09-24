Mobile Fire-Rescue saves woman trapped by fallen tree, stung by bees

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue rescued a woman on one of the most terrifying nights of her life during Hurricane Sally. At 4:35 AM on September 16th, a tree fell on Rosetta Kimbrough’s home, trapping her in her bed where she was asleep.

“Trapped beneath a partially-collapsed building and being stung relentlessly by bees from the tree, Mrs. Kimbrough could only wait and pray,” MFRD spokesperson, Stephen Millhouse said.

Her heroes in uniform showed up with the Heavy Rescue 25, Truck 17, Rescue 14 among others to get her out of her home, even in Hurricane force winds.

Mrs. Kimbrough had a chance to meet her heroes this week at the Fire Department.

According to Millhouse, Heavy Rescue 25 responded to two other similar rescues, where a woman was lying in bed when a tree fell on top of the house.

