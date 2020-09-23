Marine Clean up begins at Cotton Bayou

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Orange Beach was one of the areas hit the hardest by Hurricane Sally, now the long and challenging task of cleanup begins.

The best guess so far is around 800 boats displaced either in or around the water.

Marine clean up will begin later this week but looking at the videos you can see it will be a big job.

WKRG News 5’s Debbie Williams spoke with the Captain and Owner of the Sanroc Cay marina Randy Boggs.

Debbie: ‘Tell me about Sally, but it kind of in perspective, you’ve been through a lot of storms.’ Randy: ‘Was said to be a very small storm when it came in here. It came ashore probably like a 3 or 4. 120 miles per hour winds sustained and gusts probably up to 150. The main thing that caused a lot of this damage was out of the Northwest most of the time. That was wind we don’t normally get here. It normally comes out of the south and we get the protection of the buildings. This caught a lot of the boaters including myself unaware and we didn’t fare so well during the storm.’ Debbie: ‘What’s it going to take to get the waterways cleared up, to get those boats out?’ Randy: ‘When you give the fisherman in Orange Beach a chance, we will recover from this. We have a lot of crews on the water. We have a lot of salvage companies coming in. Everybody is in a hurry to get this done. I’d say within two to three weeks you won’t see any more of this. It will all be back in the water where it is supposed to be. There will be a lot of repairs being done but the fishing community will recover and we will be back up and open and ready to go to work.’

